The Retelling of O. J. Simpson’s Murder Case

The author’s prior admiration to the star football player of the mid-1990s, O. J. Simpson, has led him to follow thoroughly the trial from investigation to the post-verdict. Inspired by Shakespearean masterpieces, he comes up with a creative representation of events that took place as he believes they transpired.

Attorney and playwright Michael Monk has written a book entitled “The Tragedy of Orenthal: Prince of Brentwood,” a creative portrayal of the events that happened in the O. J. Simpson’s criminal trial.

“The Tragedy of Orenthal: Prince of Brentwood” follows the story of Orenthal, a celebrity athlete who had a booming career, a beautiful wife named Nicole, and a great life. This eventually became a tragedy when Orenthal finds himself being chased by the police when Nicole and her friend, Ronal Goldman, got killed.

“You have a subject that is explosive in size. You have a massively great character, which has a tragic flaw, which then succumbs to that flaw and essentially wrecks his life,” Monk said in an interview with LA Weekly.

The book won the 2014 Outstanding Book of the Year by the Independent Publisher Book Awards and became a 2014 Eric Hoffer Book Awards finalist.

“The Tragedy of Orenthal: Prince of Brentwood” was featured in the recent BookExpo America 2017, the largest knowledge-sharing event in North America. It took place at Javits Center, New York City, from May 31 to June 2.





“The Tragedy of Orenthal: Prince of Brentwood”

Written by Michael W. Monk

Paperback | $10.00

Hardcover | $20.00



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Michael W. Monk is a lawyer-turned-playwright. He is an alumnus of Harvard College and the University Of Pennsylvania Law School. He currently lives in Santa Monica, California.