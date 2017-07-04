Via Rail Renews its Partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada

VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is proud to renew its national partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada. VIA Rail is supporting Wounded Warriors Canada by providing complimentary train travel for the participants of their 2017 Highway of Heroes Bike Ride in August and, over the course of the year,will provide complimentary train travel to ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans, First Responders and their families who are attending the mental health programs and services provided by Wounded Warriors Canada.

Scott Maxwell, Executive Director of Wounded Warriors Canada, commented: “VIA Rail has an historic association with members of our Canadian Armed Forces. For our team at Wounded Warriors Canada, the life-changing programs we fund are made possible as a result of these vital national partnerships. We are grateful for VIA Rail’s commitment to our mission and look forward to another successful Highway of Heroes Bike Ride. ”

“VIA Rail is proud to be partnering again this year with Wounded Warriors Canada,” declared Yves Desjardins-Siciliano, President and Chief Executive Officer of VIA Rail. “Every Canadian soldier and their family deserve our heartfelt appreciation. Through our engagement towards the military, VIA Rail pays tribute to those who, both in the past and today, devoted themselves with courage and determination to protecting our rights and the values that we hold dear, in Canada and abroad.”

VIA Rail and the military community

Over the past few years, VIA Rail has increased its efforts to support Canada’s Reserve Forces and to encourage more veterans to join its staff. The Crown Corporation has, among other initiatives, worked with its Reservist employees to implement a new leave policy allowing employees who are in the Reserves to continue their military training or participate in temporary missions during military operations in Canada and abroad.

Maintaining a long and proud tradition of supporting members of the military and veteran communities, VIA Rail has, over the past few years, entered into various partnerships with organizations such as the Canada Company Military Employment Transition Program, as well as the Commissionaire’s MISSION EMPLOI, both of which help former Canadian military members make the transition to civilian life.

VIA Rail also supports the military community through partnerships with the Royal Canadian Legion’s national Poppy Campaign, True Patriot Love, Wounded Warriors Canada, Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services, and the Canadian Army Run. VIA Rail has also partnered with the Vimy Foundation, and contributed to building a new Education Centre for First World War History and the 100th anniversary of victory at the Battle of Vimy Ridge in France, which stands near the current Canadian commemorative monument.

VIA Rail also offers members of the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as veterans and their families, a 25% discount on its best fares. Since 2010, more than 180,000 members of the military community have used this offer to travel onboard VIA Rail trains. This summer, this discount increases to 35% off the best fare in all classes of service, for travel between May 1 and September 30, 2017 on regional trains and to destinations on any of the following routes: Montréal - Jonquière, Montréal - Senneterre, Sudbury - White River, Winnipeg - Gillam or Jasper - Prince-Rupert.

For more details on VIA Rail initiatives, visit its military community website at: career.viarail.ca/en/why-choose-us/veterans-program.

About Wounded Warriors Canada

Wounded Warriors Canada is a non-profit organization that supports Canada’s ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans, First Responders and their families. Through a wide range of national programs and services, Wounded Warriors is dedicated to providing innovative programs focused on mental health.

About VIA Rail Canada

As Canada’s national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and its 2,700 employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transports nearly four million passengers annually. The Corporation was awarded seven Safety Awards by the Railway Association of Canada over the last eight years. For more information, visit: www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.