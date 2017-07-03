Samsung Electronics Holds QLED & HDR10 Summit to Expand Leadership in the US TV Market

Samsung Electronics hosted a QLED & HDR10 Summit in Los Angeles, California to showcase the company’s technological advancements, superior TV picture formats and demonstrate HDR10-enabled images on QLED TVs. The summit was co-hosted with Insight Media, a publisher of display industry market research from June 27 to 28.

The summit gave attendees insight into Samsung’s plans for quantum dot (QLED) displays and the latest advancements in HDR10/HDR10+, metrology and calibration for wide color gamut (WCG), and the industry’s ambitions to bring WCG and HDR to the big screen.

More than 100 participants, including industry experts, influencers and movie studio representatives attended the summit. Notable experts from world-renowned quantum dot material company Nanoco Technologies and SpectraCal, the No.1 display calibration software maker, were also present.

At the summit, Samsung shared the benefits of HDR10+, which is now available on QLED TVs. The technology is able to produce vibrant colors on a scene-by-scene basis and prevent certain pictures from looking darker than originally intended. Paired with the emissive WCG technique used to enhance color accuracy and reproduction, HDR10+ offers the best viewing experience with richer colors and deeper contrast on QLED TVs.

“Given the impact that HDR has had on enhancing ultra-high definition (UHD) picture quality and the viewing experience, HDR10+ and emissive WCG technique applied to QLED TVs will provide consumers with the best viewing experience,” said Kim Moon-soo, executive vice president of the Visual Display business at Samsung Electronics. “With our HDR10+ offering, we are bringing the next generation of HDR technology to the market and solidifying our status as the leading brand in the global ultra-premium TV market.”

Summit participants specifically noted the capability of QLED TVs to reproduce vivid and vibrant colors with 100 percent color volume and 1,500 to 2,000 nits of brightness, as well as excellent picture quality.

About Insight Media

Insight Media is a technology consultancy focused on emerging technology in the ProAV, cinema, broadcast, consumer electronics and display industries. The company authors white papers and articles on these topics, provide technology and market assessment services and hosts events to discuss key technology trends in these market segments.

