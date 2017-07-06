“Own Your BS,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (07/07/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Bree Stedman’s new book, “Own Your BS: The No-Nonsense guide to your female Head Talk.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on July 7th.

Why is it that, even though there are thousands of Self-Help books available to help women develop confidence in themselves and their dreams, women are more stuck in Negative Head Talk than ever before?

Because most Self-Help books are written with a logical, male point of view in mind.

“Own Your BS: The No-Nonsense guide to addressing your Female Head Talk” explores the differences between men and women and, without the fluff and rah-rah of ’just visualise’ and ’think positive’, provides readers with practical and powerful strategies and tools to get a grip on stories like “I’m not good enough”, “I’ll fail”, “she is better than me” and “I should…” by understanding what drives these stories in the first place.

Complete with downloadable templates, “Own Your BS” will give you not just the insight, but the strategies to take back your Personal Power and rephrase the Head Talk to serve you and influence your success.

“Own Your BS” by Bree Stedman will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (07/07/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072QCBP83. “Own Your BS” has a 4.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Wow this book just spoke to me - I love the no nonsense writing and articulate way Bree has addressed massive issues amongst women. We tend to be our own worst enemy by overthinking things in a negative light and underestimating our value. The strategies to address these issues will be invaluable for me. Thank you Bree!” – Lauren M.

“This woman is nothing short of amazing ! Bree is so relatable which makes her message all though more relevant and digestible! She has helped me gain so much confidence and to trust my own judgement! She has given me so many tools/strategies to help me navigate through emotional situations with so much more ease! I can’t thank her enough!” – Cat B.

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Founder of Emotional Confidence for Women and the Emotional Detox Program, Bree Stedman has been working with women for more than a decade, and is passionate about helping them to be more Confident in who they are as individuals and their ability to influence the world around them, particularly children.

Studying at the Institute of Women International, Bree has exclusively worked with Emotional Confidence since 2013 - teaching women about the power of their thoughts, the connection between stories (head talk) and emotions, and the Female Factor.

But what she is really enthusiastic about is seeing women really OWN their personal power, create a life of passion and live with purpose every day. Bree has been a Key note speaker for a number of female-based Webinars including the Young Women Entrepreneurs Association and the Extraordinary Mompreneur Community, a feature Blog author for a number of Online Magazines and a guest presenter and trainer at a variety of Direct Selling Organisations.

