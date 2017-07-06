“Daddy Talks,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (07/07/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Tony Sanders’ new book, “Daddy Talks: Empowering Fathers, Encouraging Children and Equipping Families.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on July 7th.

This book on fatherhood is a chronicle of conversations that a father had with his children, in an attempt to share with them important information for successful living.

Author, Tony Sanders, uses his years of experience as a pastor and successful father, to create this parenting manual. Daddy Talks attempts to break the silence and break the cycle of unengaged fathers. It is a guide book for fathers who want to learn how to interact with their children, through conversations on growing up. If you are a father who feels they have “missed out” on key parts of their child’s life or haven’t connected with their child, this book is a must-read.

Daddy Talks by Tony Sanders will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (07/07/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072T5189Y. Daddy Talks has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Daddy Talks is a refreshing take on parenting from a father’s perspective. The author does a fantastic job of weaving humor and heartfelt advice into enjoyable, easy to read vignettes. This book is a must read for dads, and men who play a role in the life of children.” – Anthony Cobbs

“This is a great book for all fathers! It provides great advice on how men can become better fathers and raise their children to live successful lives. I definitely recommend this book to all first time fathers and will be implementing the techniques outlined in this book with my own family.” – Mason G.



Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become "the hunted" with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Through a broad spectrum of ministries, Pastor Sanders spreads a message of hope, using diverse formats that range from mega-outreaches, small group bible studies, and one-on-one mentoring programs. Pastor Sander’s gifts and heart for the lost have opened many doors to minister outside the walls of the traditional church. In addition to his pastoral responsibilities, he has traveled across the United States and to countries such as Haiti, Jamaica, and France, ministering to both youth and adults as a conference speaker, guest evangelist, workshop leader, and retreat speaker.

