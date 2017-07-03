Nuvalo Named One of CIO Review’s 20 Most Promising Cloud Solution Providers

Success to us is making CIOs look like heros--proven, credible and sought out for their input in transforming their businesses.

Nuvalo, a premier cloud and data center enablement firm that specializes in designing and sourcing hybrid colocation and IaaS deployments across the globe, announced that its CEO and founder, Manon Buettner is featured in CIO Review Cloud Special Edition 2017. This annual publication was released late last month.

The article features an in-depth exploration into how Nuvalo was established at a time when enterprises, emerging from the recession caused by the housing bubble, were challenged and faced with outsourcing infrastructure and colocation. Buettner’s vision was “to become the next-generation channel partner by providing customers with indispensable market intelligence, skills and experience.”

By educating customers about cloud computing and emerging technologies, Manon helped them understand what they had and what they needed. It was during that time that she realized most companies lacked true visibility into infrastructures and were merely guesstimating their requirements. Nuvalo has carved a niche as player who helps evaluate a customer’s existing and potential data center facilities, assets, and applications and delivers proven solutions that drive businesses into the future.

One of Nuvalo’s clients, a well-known retailer of children’s clothing and accessories, sought Nuvalo’s assistance to prepare for an impending office move resulted in successful deployment of a new production data center with a clear roadmap of which applications to move where, when, and how. Whether the services are cloud initiatives, active mirroring, business continuity or disaster recovery

Nuvalo’s clients experience an average savings of 25 percent while mitigating risk and improving relationships with the business.

According to the article, the team at Nuvalo defines success as “…making IT executives look like heroes—proven, credible, and sought out for their input in transforming their businesses.”

