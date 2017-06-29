New Head of ZEISS Consumer Optics Business Group

Effective 1 July 2017, Jörg Schmitz (50) will become Head of the Consumer Optics business group. He will report directly to Dr. Matthias Metz, Member of the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG. Schmitz will assume the responsibilities of Dr. Winfried Scherle (62). “We thank Dr. Winfried Scherle for his many years of committed and successful work and are pleased that, after more than 33 years at ZEISS, he will continue to actively support us in an advisory capacity with his broad range of experience.

Schmitz studied business economics and began his career at Procter & Gamble. After holding various international positions in marketing and sales, he joined Kärcher in 2010. ”With Jörg Schmitz, we are delighted to have found an expert in marketing, sales and innovative business and product development who will add important momentum to ZEISS Consumer Optics,“ added Metz. ”With his many years of international experience in the top brand business with consumer goods and technical durables, Schmitz will shape and advance the ongoing and successful development and future orientation of the business group together with his team"

About ZEISS:

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the optics and optoelectronics industries. The ZEISS Group develops, produces and distributes measuring technology, microscopes, medical technology, eyeglass lenses, camera and cine lenses, binoculars and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. With its solutions, the company constantly advances the world of optics and helps shape technological progress.

ZEISS is divided up into the four segments Research & Quality Technology, Medical Technology, Vision Care/Consumer Products and Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology. The ZEISS Group is represented in over 40 countries and has more than 50 sales and service locations, upwards of 30 manufacturing sites and about 25 research and development facilities around the globe. In fiscal year 2015/16, the company generated revenue approximating 4.9 billion euros with around 25,000 employees. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. Carl Zeiss AG is the strategic management holding company that manages the ZEISS Group. The company is wholly owned by the Carl Zeiss Stiftung (Carl Zeiss Foundation).

Further information at www.zeiss.de/en