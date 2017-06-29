Canon U.S.A. Celebrates National Camera Day With the Announcement of Two New DSLR Cameras

In celebration of the innovation behind today’s generation of high-quality digital SLR cameras on National Camera Day, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the new EOS 6D Mark II and EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR cameras designed for advanced-amateur and entry-level photographers, respectively. The EOS 6D Mark II camera is ideal for budding photographers looking to take their creative DSLR photography skills to the next level by shooting with a Full-frame CMOS sensor DSLR camera to capture beautiful high-quality portraits and striking landscapes, even in low-light situations. The EOS Rebel SL2 is a small, light, and compact camera with high-performance capability that allows users to get creative when capturing their special family moments or travel experiences.

“It seems fitting that today, a day set aside to commemorate the invention of a tool that forever changed how we view the world, we introduce two new DSLR cameras to the Canon family,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A. “In an industry where choices are abundant, providing consumers with the photographic tools that match their developing skill levels as they continue to embrace their passion for photography is a long-standing goal of Canon and stands at the core of our research and development. The new EOS 6D Mark II and EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR cameras are the result of Canon’s dedication to providing a wide range of camera choices for photographers of all skill levels, whether it’s someone taking their first picture or video with a DSLR camera or those looking to make the jump to a Full-Frame sensor camera.”

“After just one day in Yellowstone National Park with the EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera, it was clear that the camera is greatly improved over its predecessor,” said acclaimed nature photographer and Canon Explorer of Light Adam Jones. “Landscape and nature photographers will be very happy. The new and improved autofocus is way ahead of the previous generation and performed extremely well, even in very low-light situations.”

EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera

Designed with enthusiast photographers in mind, Canon’s popular and versatile EOS 6D DLSR camera historically served as the gateway for enthusiasts to step-up to Full-Frame DSLR cameras. The EOS 6D Mark II DSLR camera features several enhancements over its predecessor model, and its benefits include:

26.2 Megapixel Full-frame CMOS Sensor

Optical Viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross-type AF System[1]

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection & Full HD 60p

DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100-40000

Vari-angle Touch Screen, 3.0-inch LCD

Built-in Wi-Fi®[2], NFC[3], Bluetooth®[4] and GPS technology

High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 6.5 fps

Dust- & Water-resistant

EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR Camera

Stepping up from a smartphone or point-and-shoot camera for photography can be intimidating. With the introduction of the new EOS Rebel SL2, a powerful, small, and lightweight DSLR camera, Canon hopes to alleviate some of those concerns for first-time DSLR users.

This small yet powerful camera features the world’s fastest AF speed* at 0.03 seconds, allowing for quick focusing on subjects in the frame. When designing the new EOS Rebel SL2 camera, Canon took into consideration feedback from entry-level photographers who expressed interest in learning how to go beyond a camera’s program mode. The result was the creation of a convenient new user interface called Feature Assistant. With the EOS Rebel SL2 camera, users will be able to see on the camera’s Vari-angle Touch Screen how switching modes on the mode dial or tweaking camera settings like aperture and exposure compensation can alter the image they are about to capture, thus guiding photographers on their way to capturing more compelling images, such as ones with a shallow depth-of-field or being able to give moving subjects a frozen or flowing look.

The EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR camera features several other enhancements over its predecessor model, the EOS Rebel SL1, including:

24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

3.0-inch Vari-Angle LCD Touch-Screen,

Built-in Wi-Fi®[2], NFC[3] and Bluetooth®[4] Technology

Full HD 60p & External Microphone Input

DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100-25600

Optical Viewfinder with a 9-point AF System

Feature Assistant

Small and Lightweight Body

Pricing and Availability

The EOS 6D Mark II DSLR camera is scheduled to be available in late July 2017 for an estimated retail price of $1,999.00 for body only, $3,099.00 with the Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM II lens and $2,599.00 with the Canon EF 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 STM lens**. In addition the EOS Rebel SL2 is scheduled to be available in late July 2017 for a retail price of $549.99 for body only and $699.99 with the Canon EF-S 18-55m f/4-5.6 IS STM lens**. For more information please visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2016.[†] Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based consumer service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyoseiphilosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company’s RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

# # #

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

1 The number of AF points, cross-type AF points and Dual cross-type AF points vary depending on the lens used.

2 Compatible with select smartphone and tablet devices (Android™ version 5.0 or later and the following iOS® devices: iPhone 4s or later, iPad 3rd gen. or later, iPod Touch 5th gen. or later) equipped with Bluetooth® version 4.0 or later and the Camera Connect App Ver. 2.0.40. This application is not guaranteed to operate on all listed devices, even if minimum requirements are met.

3 Compatible with iOS® versions 8.4/9.3/10.2, Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 4.1/4.2/4.3/4.4/5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0/7.1. Data charges may apply with the download of the free Canon Camera Connect app. This app helps enable you to upload images to social media services. Please note that image files may contain personally identifiable information that may implicate privacy laws. Canon disclaims and has no responsibility for your use of such images. Canon does not obtain, collect or use such images or any information included in such images through this app.

4 Compatible with Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 4.0/4.1/4.2/4.3/4.4/5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0/7.1.

* Among all the interchangeable lens digital cameras incorporating the APS-C size equivalent image sensors with phase-difference detection AF on the image plane.

As of June 28th, 2017 (researched by Canon).

Calculated based on the resulting AF speed measured according to the CIPA guidelines.

(Varies depending on the shooting conditions and the lenses used.) Internal measurement method.

[Measurement conditions]

Focusing brightness: EV 12 (room temperature, ISO 100)

Shooting mode: M

Lens used: EF-S18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM (at focal length of 55 mm)

Live View AF shooting using the shutter button

AF method: Live 1-point AF (with Center AF point)

AF operation: One-Shot AF

** Availability, prices and specifications subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.