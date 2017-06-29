Whitney Robinson Named Editor-in-Chief Of ELLE DECOR

Hearst Magazines announced that Whitney Robinson has been named editor-in-chief of ELLE DECOR, the global authority on design and interiors. Robinson assumes his new role on July 10, reporting to Newell Turner, editorial director of the Hearst Design Group. The announcement was made by Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz and Hearst Magazines President David Carey.

Robinson’s extensive background in interior design, style and fashion will inform his vision for ELLE DECOR, which has an audience of three million across print, digital and social platforms. He was most recently style director at Town & Country, where he assigned, edited, wrote and produced style and interiors stories and collaborated on a wide range of topics throughout the magazine. Previously, Robinson was deputy editor of the reimagined Metropolitan Home, and before that, he was a senior editor at Town & Country. Robinson was the co-founder of Qulture.com, a bilingual digital destination for arts and culture in the Middle East. He has written about interior design, fashion, jewelry, food and travel for publications including T: The New York Times Style Magazine, WSJ Magazine and Departures. He began his career at House Beautiful.

“Whitney has the boundless curiosity and discerning eye that define the consummate editor-in-chief,” Carey said. “His contributions at Town & Countryhelped the brand evolve and refine its point of view on style, and I am looking forward to seeing his concept for ELLE DECOR come to life.”

“Whitney has an incredible imagination and capacity for discovery,” Turner said. “He finds the details and the personalities that make for memorable images and stories. He has a truly global perspective that is perfectly in tune with the ELLE DECOR brand, and his energy and sense of humor will be woven through every page.”

“ELLE DECOR is about modern, sophisticated living and a global perspective,” Robinson said. “I want to provide our readers with inspiration, immediacy and a little fantasy. That means spectacular visuals and compelling writing on interior design, fashion, travel, real estate and art, all inseparable elements of a stylish life. I’m excited to work with Newell and the ELLE DECOR team to lead the conversation on interiors, introducing new voices, unexpected ideas and a unique take on style and design.”

About ELLE DECOR

ELLE DECOR (elledecor.com) is where fashion and the home meet. For nearly 30 years, the magazine has celebrated international tastemakers, trends and talents. Part of a network of 26 international editions, in the U.S. ELLE DECOR reaches an audience of more than three million (MPA 360, April 2017) who are inspired by the magazine’s diverse mix of high-style interiors and up-to-the-minute reports on culture, cuisine, art and travel. Follow @ELLEDECOR on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

About Hearst Design Group

Hearst Design Group (ELLE DECOR, House Beautiful and VERANDA) is at the forefront of design and culture and inspires readers to explore their own sense of personal style. Through print and tablet editions, mobile-friendly websites and an array of social media channels, Hearst Design Group collectively reaches more than 14 million readers (MPA 360, April 2017). Each brand has a distinct lens and editorial position on design: ELLE DECOR—fashionable and sophisticated; House Beautiful—colorful and classic; VERANDA—timeless luxury.

About Hearst Magazines

Hearst Magazines is a unit of Hearst (www.hearst.com), one of the nation’s largest diversified media, information and services companies. With 20 titles in the U.S., Hearst is the leading publisher of monthly magazines in terms of total paid circulation (AAM 2H 2016). Hearst Magazines’ print and digital assets reach more than 128 million readers and site visitors each month—nearly two-thirds of all women and 69 percent of all millennial women in the country (comScore/MRI 9-16/S16). The company publishes close to 300 editions and 200 websites around the world and operates iCrossing, a global, full-service digital marketing agency, and business process provider CDS Global. Hearst Magazines holds a majority stake in KUBRA, a customer experience management solutions company and is a partner with Condé Nast in the publishing services company PubWorX.