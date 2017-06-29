Fortune 500 National Defense Contractor Deploys Full Suite Of JAGGAER Solutions To Meet Stringent Spend Management Requirements

JAGGAER, provider of the world’s most comprehensive Source to Pay (S2P) solution suite, announced a 2017 Fortune 500 national defense contractor has implemented a full JAGGAER S2P suite. The defense company, a science and technology provider of systems and services, is utilizing JAGGAER spend solutions to gain greater visibility and control into its global spend.

The company required a single solution to manage multiple Department of Defense requirements, including International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) for data handling and visibility. JAGGAER solutions are designed to address these security issues, and have been selected by many organizations to comply with complex federal regulations.

The company is using Spend Radar, Sourcing Director, Total Contract Manager, Total Supplier Manager, Spend Director, and Accounts Payable Director, to cover procurement needs from purchasing and sourcing, to contract and supply management.

“Many organizations utilize JAGGAER solutions because of our ability to easily manage complex regulations. With companies continually looking for global expansion, and all the concerns around national security, our sophisticated tools are designed to manage spend that crosses international borders,” says Robert Bonavito, CEO of JAGGAER.

ABOUT JAGGAER: GLOBAL INDIRECT AND DIRECT SPEND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

JAGGAER offers the only comprehensive and complete spend solution suites enabling commerce between any businesses, anywhere. We pioneered spend solutions over two decades ago and have continued to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and analyzing the market. Our solutions suites are trusted by the world’s largest higher education, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, life sciences, automotive, engineering, construction equipment, serial production and medical technology companies. Our indirect and direct spend solutions suites collectively form a global network processing billions of dollars in annual spend between 900+ customers and 2.5 million suppliers. JAGGAER’s SaaS based, Source to Pay (S2P) solutions enable an efficient relationship between buyers and suppliers, covering the entire spectrum of needs, from spend analysis to sourcing, through contract and supplier relationship management. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 38 patents, more than any other spend management company, and acquired POOL4TOOL in 2017. Learn how our solutions can power your organization.

www.jaggaer.com

www.pool4tool.com