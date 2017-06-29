Centerline Solutions Welcomes Tom Prestwood as CEO

“Everyone with experience in the wireless industry knows the quality of work that Centerline Solutions provides. I am excited to join the Centerline team and work with such great people as we build on the company’s success,” said Tom Prestwood.

Centerline Solutions, a leading provider of wireless infrastructure services to the telecommunications industry, has named Tom Prestwood as the company’s new CEO. Mr. Prestwood brings over 30 years of experience in the wireless and broadband telecom industry, including a successful track record of scaling growing businesses and orchestrating collaborations among carriers, tower operators and infrastructure providers. Mr. Prestwood is taking on this role immediately, stepping into the CEO position where he will be responsible for day-to-day operations and overall direction of the company, as well as serve on the Board.

Prior to joining Centerline Solutions, Mr. Prestwood was the CEO of TrueNet Communications, which provided high-quality network design, planning, implementation and support to major cable/fiber service operators, wireless carriers and service providers. He has also held executive positions at Conterra Tower Group, Conterra Broadband, NSORO Telecom Services, Spectrasite Communications and Vanguard Cellular One/AT&T Wireless.

“Everyone with experience in the wireless industry knows the quality of work that Centerline Solutions provides. I am excited to join the Centerline team and work with such great people as we build on the company’s success,” said Prestwood. “With the push for new technologies such as 5G, LTE, small cells and IoT, Centerline has tremendous opportunity for growth. The company has earned every bit of its great reputation as a trusted partner in wireless and is top of mind in the industry when it comes to quality work, expert problem solving, tower safety leadership, and much more. Our goal is to be the most trusted provider of wireless infrastructure services and we have a great team to make that vision a reality. We will continue to create success for our clients and embrace the future of wireless together.”

About Centerline Solutions

Centerline Solutions operates as the “easy button” for all things wireless as we work to design, build, modify and maintain wireless networks and infrastructure for clients across the U.S. This means providing a full suite of services for the entire wireless network life cycle, all under one roof. Our customers include national and regional wireless carriers, the federal government, local governments and private industries who are all trying to meet ever-increasing wireless capacity and coverage demands. With ten offices across nine states (Denver; Seattle; Portland; Olympia, Wash.; Phoenix; Rochester, N.Y.; Tampa; Atlanta; Honolulu; and Salt Lake City) and nearly 400 staff members, Centerline Solutions is the turnkey service provider poised to meet wireless challenges of all types in order to build exciting, next-generation networks and support the future of communication. For more information, please visit our website at www.centerlinesolutions.com.

