Author Combines Thriller and Comedy Into One Great Book

If you’re looking for a book that satisfies your cravings regarding crimes but with a bit of humor, this book is just for you! The book entitled “The Great Movie Robbery” written by Robert Benwitt has a lot to offer. It describes a crime story partnered with great humor, a slight tour to the richest and the most beautiful communities in America, and gives a glimpse in feature film. This book will surely bring bright smiles on the readers’ faces, since the author wrote it with much grace and humor in telling the negative deeds done from what we thought respectable and honorable people.



Aside from its humorous side, the book “The Great Movie Robbery” is also educational, because Benwitt describes the most beautiful and wealthiest communities in America, and gives a chance to the readers to have a little sneak peek in the feature film.



This inspiring book is highly recommended and a must-have to all of those who seek righteousness with a slice of humor and laughter. This will surely bring a bucket of laughter and smiles for those individuals who read it.



The book “The Great Movie Robbery,” written by Robert Benwitt has been displayed at the 2017 National Education Association which has been held last June 30, 2017.



“The Great Movie Robbery”

Written by Robert Benwitt

Published by Infinity Publishing

Publication Date June 3, 2010

Paperback Price $12.95



About the Author

R. L. Benwitt has been a television, producer, writer and actor, fine artist and editor of a Naval military magazine. He divides his time between Greenwich Village and East Hampton.