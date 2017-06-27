Symphony Commerce Hires Jeff Saenger as VP of Customer Success

Symphony Commerce, the leading provider of Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS), today announced the appointment of Jeff Saenger as Vice President of Customer Success. Saenger’s addition reinforces Symphony’s commitment to ensuring all Symphony brand partners can successfully build and scale their ecommerce and fulfillment capabilities.



In his new role, Saenger will focus on driving business success for Symphony customers, spanning fashion, apparel and consumable brands. He will lead the formulation of new service offerings and the build-out of a support model to increase partner success.



“Jeff brings a strong history of building world-class customer-facing teams and enabling mid-market and enterprise customers to succeed. I’m confident that Jeff will help our brand partners rapidly open and grow online sales channels,” said Ken Fine, Symphony Commerce CEO.



Saenger has a 20-year track record of helping organizations drive change through digital transformation. Most recently, he was in charge of Global Strategy Consulting and Success Services at Lithium Technologies, a leader in social customer engagement. At Lithium, he led the formulation of services and solutions that helped its customers drive millions of dollars in operational savings and revenue generation. Prior to Lithium, he held roles as VP of Product Marketing and VP of SaaS Consulting and Customer Care at Oracle Corporation where he helped lead the customer transition from on-premise products to cloud-hosted solutions. He also led the first SaaS services teams at Siebel Systems and Concur Technologies.



“Today’s retail and ecommerce landscape is more competitive than ever, so having a partner solely focused on their success throughout the entire ecommerce experience will be key to enabling brands to truly optimize their growth,” said Saenger. “Symphony Commerce has emerged as a leader in delivering world-class commerce-as-a-service, and I’m looking forward to working with Ken and his team to help globally expand its service offerings.”



Built by a team of Amazon alums in 2010, Symphony is the only ready-to-go commerce platform, built to orchestrate multi-channel commerce from store-to-door. With a growing roster of leading fashion, apparel and consumable brands on the platform, Symphony manages the complexity with storefronts, orders, inventory management and fulfillment so its customers can focus on growth. With Symphony, brands have not only achieved significant revenue growth and saved over 40 percent in shipping and fulfillment costs, but they also collectively fulfilled more than 15 million units.

About Symphony Commerce

Symphony Commerce delivers the industry’s only Commerce-as-a-Service platform, natively-built to orchestrate commerce across multi-channel storefronts, orders, inventory, and fulfillment. Built by the visionary and technical team behind Amazon’s ordering and fulfillment systems, Symphony frees brands from the burden of infrastructure management and provides the data and services they need to operate and grow their business.

