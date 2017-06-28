Ghanaian Immigrant Looks Back To His Past

In 1998, Sadik Aboagye won the American Diversity Visa Lottery. In doing so, he not only received the opportunity of a lifetime to move to America but also embarked on a new task: to preserve his family history. The Ahmadiyya teacher from a rural background wrote a heart-warming memoir titled Living in Two Worlds: A Memoir (iUniverse, 2015), which he hopes will serve as a source of information to his children and the generations to follow about the history and genealogy of their family.



In his book, Aboagye reminisces about his family, village life, and pursuit of education. He recalls the sacrifices his parents made to send him to secondary school, plus the help he received from his siblings and relatives, friends and acquaintances with regards to his schooling and migration to America. He dedicates his memoir to all of them.



The author opens up about his struggles at school, his frustrations with the American embassy’s visa applicant interview process, and deportations from Nigeria. Aboagye does not hold back in describing the difficult socio-economic conditions Ghana suffered at his time. Salaries were low, and basic commodities were difficult to come by, which allowed hoarding and profiteering to flourish. This was the reason Ghanaians like him sought better opportunities in Nigeria — a neighboring West African country.



As an immigrant, Aboagye can’t help but revisit the past, which he does so with pride. Being an exemplary member of the growing Ghanaian diaspora, writing a memoir is the best he could do to preserve his family history and ties to Ghana and to contribute to the community.



Aboagye’s Living in Two Worlds: A Memoir is available in www.amazon.com and http://www.iuniverse.com/Bookstore/BookstoreHome.aspx





Living in Two Worlds: A Memoir

Written by Sadik Aboagye

Published by iUniverse

Published date: October 27, 2015



About the Author



SADIK BOSOMPEM ABOAGYE (Sr.) is currently the executive secretary of the Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago, the umbrella organization of the Ghanaian community in Chicago. He has served in various executive positions in the previous administration of the council, as well as the Asanteman Association of Chicago and Midwest. Presently, he is a chauffeur in Chicago. In his native country of Ghana, he taught in the elementary school for six years, from 1973 to 1979, and then in high school for twelve years, from 1985 to 1997. While in Chicago, he worked with Alright Parking for six months. He later worked as a passenger service agent at Chicago’s O’ Hare International Airport. He worked as a substitute teacher with the Chicago public schools for six years, from April 2000 to November 2006.