Lawyer and Author Gives Poetic Account of His Life Experiences in Compilation Book

Versatility and brilliance follows Edward G. Pizzella in his endeavors. His recent undertaking in literature, specifically poetry, uncovers the literary savvy in him through the book “Wordbridge: A Collection of Lyrical Poems”. More than a reflection of Ed’s extensive experience and numerous skills, the book is also a reflection of the author himself.

The book is a crafty attempt of the author at making an autobiography under the veil of poems. The poems themselves are individual reflections of the experiences the author had that made a significant impact on his life. The people he met, the places he’s been and the events he encountered mattered much to him that they deserve to recollected and applauded. And what better way to immortalize those significant moments than have them written artistically through lyrical poems. The poems in his book are like puzzle pieces of the author’s portrait — the more you read through the book, the more you get to know the author and get the bigger picture of a great man.

Wordbridge: A Collection of Lyrical Poems is a recommended find for those who want to have a better appreciation of contemporary poetry and for those who seek inspiration and life affirmation. Thanks to the National Education Association event last June 30, 2017, this book was a treasure found in the shelves.

Wordbridge: A Collection of Lyrical Poems

Written by: Edward G. Pizzella

Published by: Xlibris

Published date: September 26, 2015

Paperback price: $ 18.61



About the author

Edward G. Pizzella was born in Hartford, Connecticut. He attended local schools and in 1954 graduated cum laude from Trinity College with a BA degree. He received his juris doctorate degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law in 1957 and has since engaged in the general practice of law from then on. He is an outstanding member of the Connecticut Bar Association, the Federal District Court Bar for the District of Connecticut, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals Bar and the U.S. Supreme Court Bar. Other than his professional practice as a lawyer, he is also a politician, a consumer advocate, an actor, director, producer, writer, and a master of words – a poet.