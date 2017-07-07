In Poetry Book, Diverse Personalities Meet in a Strange Nightclub

The book “Nightclub on Elm Tree” by Joan Cimaglia tells the story about the multitude of memorable characters that retreat to the their hot spot in the elm tree where they can let their hair down and live the lush life together. Miss Spider, who is a veteran of the tree, tells most of the story during her encounter with Mr. Owl who is a newcomer. She introduces the night creature to each of the characters while adding her spin on the story behind them. From the silly hummingbirds and lively dragonflies to the holy praying mantis and sinister hawk, we get a glimpse of their personalities that color the tree with their own uniqueness.



This well-written story poem is intended to challenge the minds and stretch the imaginations of young readers so they can derive at their own own interpretation of content, characters, and social messages. The story also lets the readers enjoy the array of unique and dazzling personalities of the characters personified by some fowls and insects alike. It is enjoyable to read because of its poem like story with simple yet entertaining images and graphical designs. It is elegantly presented in styles and fonts while keeping it simple and minimal.



“Nightclub on Elm Tree” by Joan Cimaglia has been proudly displayed at the 2017 National Education Association which took place last June 30, 2017. What are you waiting for? Grab your own copy now!



Nightclub on Elm Tree

Written by: Joan Cimaglia

Published by: Book Venture

Published date: June 25, 2016

Paperback price: $19.10



About the Author



Joan Cimaglia has worked for Corporate America for over thirty-five years and writes in her spare time about fantasy. She loves books, nature, poetry, and the ballet.