Story Poem Celebrates the Uniqueness of Each Person

“Nightclub on Elm Tree” by Joan Cimaglia tells the story about the multitude of memorable characters that retreat to their hot spot in the elm tree where they can let their hair down and live the lush life together. Miss Spider, who is a veteran of the tree, tells most of the story during her encounter with Mr. Owl, a newcomer. She introduces the night creature to each of the characters while adding her spin on the story behind them. From the silly hummingbirds and lively dragonflies to the holy praying mantis and sinister hawk, readers get a glimpse of their personalities that color the tree with their own uniqueness.



This well-written story poem is intended to challenge the minds and stretch the imaginations of young readers so they can derive at their own own interpretation of content, characters, and social messages.

“Nightclub on Elm Tree” also lets the readers enjoy the array of unique and dazzling personalities of the characters personified by some fowls and insects alike. Children will appreciate the book for the poem-like story and simple yet entertaining images and graphical designs. It is elegantly presented in styles and fonts while keeping it simple and minimal.



Cimaglia’s “Nightclub on Elm Tree” will soon be proudly displayed at the 2017 National Education Association which will take place this coming June 30, 2017. Copies of the book are available on Amazon and Xlibris. Never miss the chance of having this one of a kind work of art.





“Nightclub on Elm Tree”

Written by: Joan Cimaglia

Published by: XLIBRIS

Published date: June 25, 2016

Paperback price: $19.10



About the Author



Joan Cimaglia has worked for Corporate America for over thirty-five years and writes in her spare time about fantasy. She loves books, nature, poetry, and the ballet.