Datavail’s Christian Screen Co-authors Leading OBIEE Publication

BROOMFIELD, Colorado – June 26, 2017 – Datavail, an Oracle Platinum Partner and leading provider of managed services for database management, analytics, and applications lifecycle management, today announced that Packt Publishing has published the second edition of Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition 12c, co-authored by Christian Screen, Vice President Oracle Analytics Practice at Datavail.

The book is an all-encompassing guide to building an Oracle BI 12c system that turns data into actionable insight, and acts as a single point of reference for the application. Readers will learn how to analyze and build insights from data, install OBIEE in Windows, build a BI system repository, build interactive dashboards, and more. The book is comprehensive, so though a basic understanding of databases and the use of Business Intelligence is expected, no experience with Oracle BI is required.

Co-author, Christian Screen, is an Oracle Ace with more than 15 years of experience in the technical development and delivery of Oracle BI collaboration software, data warehouse solutions, Oracle BI projects, and packaged analytics solutions. He is also an international speaker, writer, and contributor on analytics-centric topics at conferences such as Oracle OpenWorld, Collaborate, KScope, and more. He leads the Oracle Analytics consulting team at Datavail, ensuring all projects are delivered in-scope and on-time.

“The Oracle Business Intelligence expertise of our Datavail consultants is deep and spans decades of experience in a wide range of industries,” said John Kaufling, Datavail’s Vice President and Practice Leader of Oracle Services. “The second edition of this book really exemplifies the technical and business acumen of our team and demonstrates how comprehensively we can manage any company’s OBIEE application.” Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition 12c is available through Packt Publishing and on Amazon.com. To learn more about Datavail, Christian Screen, and Datavail’s Oracle Analytics consulting team, visit www.datavail.com.

About Datavail

Datavail provides a broad range of services in support of databases, analytics, and applications and specializes in Oracle, Oracle E-Business Suite, OBIEE and OBIA, Hyperion, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, MongoDB, DB2 and SharePoint. Datavail is a leading provider of data integration and database administration services in North America, offering 24×7 managed database, applications and BI/DW services, design, architecture, and staffing. With more than 850 employees on payroll and core operations in four countries, Datavail offers deep technical expertise in a flexible, agile engagement model that focuses on customer success. Founded in 2007, Datavail is based in Broomfield, Colorado and supports enterprise clients located worldwide. For more information, visit www.datavail.com.