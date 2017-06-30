Children’s Writer Shares His Gift of Storytelling

Coloradoan Arthur G. Brenckle inherited his storytelling skills from his father, a former schoolteacher. When work’s done or if he’s not working at the fields, he would write or tell stories to his grandchildren. And now he shares his gift with other children with the publication of his book The Tale of the Walking Rock: The Adventures of Sleepy Ann and Sam, Momma Kitty and China (Xlibris, 2010).



Brenckle got an idea for writing The Tale of the Walking Rock after watching a nature show on Discovery Channel. The children’s book revolves around the fear of the unknown, and the author helps his intended audience conquer their fears by instilling in them a sense of adventure and the value of friendship.



The Tale of the Walking Rock is wonderfully crafted as a bedtime staple for children who love a good bedtime story that will make them smile and feel happy as they go to sleep. This might as well put their fear of the unknown to rest.



The Tale of the Walking Rock: The Adventures of Sleepy Ann and Sam, Momma Kitty and China

Written by A.G. Brenckle II

Published by Xlibris

Published date: May 11, 2010

Paperback price: $22.20



About the Author

A.G. Brenckle lives on a small farm in Colorado. He has farmed, built log homes, rode ditch, ran heavy equipment, and rough necked in the oil field. His two daughters and three grandchildren live near him. He started writing stories for his grandchildren. A. G.’s storytelling stems from his father, who was a schoolteacher. He would tell A. G., his brother and sisters bedtime stories when they were young. His stories would consist of places he had been, things he had done, and make believe characters. A. G. has used these traits along with imagination, to create The Adventures of Sleepy Ann and Sam series. Some of these are fairy tales; some are educational and were written in storybook form to make learning more fun and memorable. They are all written from the heart and meant to fill the reader with joy and happiness, and stir the imagination.