Author Stories Life During the Dutch Colonial Empire

Oftentimes, life presents us with many challenges and trials. We never knew what, when and where could it be. We will just be surprised that we are already facing it. One of the greatest challenges in life is being in a war zone. All the hardships are being experienced and each human being’s life is at stake. This is best presented in the book of Laverne Boulogne Van Ryk entitled “A Garland of Emeralds”. This book narrates the life story of Jasmine Carter and her family during the time when freedom fighters are striving for independence in the hands of Colonial Dutch. She experienced being apart from her friend as she and her family were forced to move due to the imprisonment of her father by the Japanese (this was the time when soldiers from other party surrendered to the Japanese).



This is a captivating book that will surely bring tears to the readers as the events were of personal experiences. This will also help us realize that most of us are lucky enough to experience and feel the taste of freedom and peace.



This book is a must-have to all readers of all ages. Aside from its captivating and tearful story, this is also educational as this enebles the readers to take a little sneek peek a certain history.



The book “A Garland of Emeralds” written by will soon be displayed at the 2017 National Education Association which will be held on June 30, 2017. See you on the said date and don’t miss the chance to grab a copy of this book!



A Garland of Emeralds

Written by Laverne Boulogne Van Ryk

Published by Xulon Press

Publication Date June 30, 2012

Paperback Price $21.13



About the Author

The author, Laverne Boulogne Van Ryk, was born on the island of Java in the Dutch East Indies, now Indonesia. In May 1946, his whole family repatriated to Holland.