Laurel Myers’ “Shooting at the Navy Yard: One Survivor’s Memoir” Pays Tribute to the People Who Died during the Shooting

“Shooting at the Navy Yard: One Survivor’s Memoir” is a novel that tells the story of a lone assailant’s threatening encounters in a building believed to be equipped with security measures to identify weaponry, instead of focusing on cell phones entering the building.



Laurel Myers, as an eyewitness, offers this book as a firsthand account of the shooting incident. She describes perfectly the scenario during that day, the chaos she witnessed, and the pleadings and intense fear from the people inside a place where there might be no chance of escape or survival. In her book, some interesting information about the actual experience of a survivor herself has been revealed which some facts were not definitely exposed or reported on media or in the news. How the experience has affected her work and personal life and how she finds ways to cope with the traumatic experience, emotionally are further discussed in the book.



If you want to read a complete documentation of the unforgettable shooting incident, you must read this book written exactly as experienced from a survivor’s view. The remarkable information that unfolds would satisfy your curiosity, and as you read through the pages, the answers to the questions you ask will eventually be provided in the book.



The book “Shooting at the Navy Yard: One Survivor’s Memoir” was successfully displayed in 2017 National Education Association last June 30, 2017.



“Shooting at the Navy Yard: One Survivor’s Memoir”

Written by: Laurel Myers

Published by: Lulu Publishing Services

Published Date: January 15, 2015

Paperback Price: $14.50



About the Author

Laurel Myers lives near Washington, DC. She has worked as a teacher and for the US Government. She has written many books already on a variety of subjects. This is her first memoir.