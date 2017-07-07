Latino Author Revisits His Past in Former Jewish-Dominated Boyle Heights

The book “State Street Orphans: An Untold Story” tells the story of a Mexican man, Leopoldo Castro, who grew up in the barrios of Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles. The story is based on real occurrences which actually happened in the author’s life. He shares his journey with his family as they moved around different barrios which are hidden within East Los Angeles.

Castro narrates their struggles as they try to stay ahead of the development of the now infamous freeway system of Los Angeles. By reading his story, the reader will know the many experiences he encountered while growing up in a predominately Anglo-Jewish community. Growing up from a poor family with an alcoholic patriarch who is also an itinerant migrant farm worker, his ordeal seems to be perpetual.



This well-written book “State Street Orphans: An Untold Story” by Leopoldo Castro is a truly inspirational novel taken from firsthand experience of the author himself. The story gives the reader a glimpse of the life of the author and how he survived the almost perpetual ordeal while growing up in a tumultuous area controlled by the numerous territorial gangs.



This novel is highly recommended to those who love reading factual accounts based on real occurrences.



“State Street Orphans: An Untold Story” has been proudly displayed at the 2017 National Education Association which took place last June 30, 2017. What are you waiting for? Grab your own copy now!



State Street Orphans: An Untold Story

Written by: Leopoldo Castro

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: March 23, 2017

Paperback price: $14.95



About the Author

Leopoldo Castro was born and raised in Boyle Heights during the ‘50s and ‘60s. He still claims State Street as his home. He is a retired Physical Education Instructor who taught in Los Angeles for 40 years. His new home is in Clovis, California, where he resides with his wife, Christine, of 45 years.