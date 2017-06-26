Retired Teacher Opens Up About His Youth in the Barrios

Retired Physical Education teacher Leopoldo Castro published “State Street Orphans: An Untold Story” (Outskirts Press, 2017), a memoir about his youth in the barrios of Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles.



Coming from a poor family, Castro details his family’s struggles as they moved around different barrios that are hidden within East Los Angeles. Castro shares how they tried to stay ahead of the development of the now infamous freeway system of Los Angeles. Readers will learn of his accounts of his youth in what used to be a predominately Anglo-Jewish community and family life under his father, an alcoholic and itinerant migrant farm worker. Castro also gives readers a glimpse of life in a tumultuous area controlled by numerous territorial gangs.



“State Street Orphans: An Untold Story” brings readers to sympathize with the author and cheer on him as they read his life story. They will find his story truly inspirational and heart-warming as there are few Chicano stories that readers could read from, and Castro’s account is just one of them.



“State Street Orphans: An Untold Story” will soon be proudly displayed at the 2017 National Education Association which will take place this coming June 30, 2017. Copies of the book are available at Amazon and Outskirts Press.



State Street Orphans: An Untold Story

Written by: Leopoldo Castro

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: March 23, 2017

Paperback price: $14.95



About the Author

Leopoldo Castro was born and raised in Boyle Heights during the ‘50s and ‘60s. He still claims State Street as his home. He is a retired Physical Education Instructor who taught in Los Angeles for 40 years. His new home is in Clovis, California, where he resides with his wife, Christine, of 45 years.