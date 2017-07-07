Author Wants Everyone To Go Green

When we hear someone say “Green”, a lot of concepts or ideas blossom in our minds such as composting, reusing, recycling, organic materials, etc. In the book of Thomas Addaquay entitled “Go Green Get Rich: Your Path to Economic Independence,” this concept has been discussed. A brief synopsis regarding the history of western health and financial aspects of environmental technology were also provided in this book. Aside from the information regarding economical, political, and educational challenges that the industry is facing right now, what’s good about this book was that it encourages every human being to be resourceful, environment-friendly, and also to do ecolabel practices to a booming industry.



“Go Green Get Rich: Your Path to Economic Independence” is an inspiring and educational book that would be a must-have to everyone and to those individual who seek to be successful business men with the aid of ecofriendly technologies and practices. And for those people who want to have a knowledge about “Green Corundum” this is also highly recommended for you.



This is an educational and innovating book that will let every individual know the value and how to value the environment.

This book has been exhibited at the 2017 National Education Association which was held last June 30, 2017.



Go Green Get Rich: Your Path to Economic Independence

Written by Thomas Addaquay

Published by Outskirts Press

Publication Date January 20, 2017

Paperback Price $26.95



About the Author

Thomas Addaquay is an entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist, with a bachelor’s degree in economics and a concentration in computer science from Luther College in Iowa. Currently, he is pursuing a DBA from the University of Liverpool, along with completing his MBA. Mr. Addaquay lives in Atlanta, Georgia, where he enjoys spending time with his family, overseeing his companies, continuing his studies, and mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to create their own businesses.