Stan Bailey’s ‘Snow Storm Rescue’ Bares a Chilling Story of Survival

Stan Bailey is the master of making his readers wrack their brains and hold their breath. In his survival thriller Snow Storm Rescue, he drives readers to envision themselves being stuck in a snowstorm.



Published by Dog Ear Publishing, Snow Storm Rescue pits man against nature or in a deeper sense, man against man. The story’s protagonist Jim Henderson drives his SUV along a mountain road in Colorado when an avalanche occurs. Jim finds himself trapped under snow, but manages to claw his way out of his vehicle. He struggles to find shelter and warmth amid the relentless snow and unforgiving cold. What follows next is a riveting and suspenseful story of a man searching for a supernatural rescue – a chilling story of survival that will make readers hold their breath.



Bailey's Snow Storm Rescue was last displayed at the 2017 American Library Association Annual Conference held in Chicago.



Snow Storm Rescue

Written by Stan Bailey

Published by Dog Ear Publishing, LLC

Published date: January 5, 2014

Paperback price: $14.00



About the Author



Stan Bailey’s career as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer extends 40 years. For 32 of those years, he was a Birmingham News reporter in the newspaper’s Montgomery, AL Bureau. Previously he worked in Harrisburg, PA, Savannah, GA, Hollywood, FL, and interned in Memphis, TN, and Jackson, MS. Stan was born and grew up on a farm in Vardaman, MS, which bears the nickname of “sweet potato capital of the world.” He was valedictorian in the Vardaman High School Class of 1960 and has a BS degree in English from Mississippi State University. Since his retirement in 2005 he has published his third novel. Two previous works were Pirates’ Pay and A Few Seconds To Live. He and his wife of 44 years, Bobbie, live in Deatsville, AL. They have five grandchildren: Britton, Breanna, Rivers, John Benton and Caleb.