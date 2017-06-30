Author Unleashes True Islamic Perception

In this chaotic world where various religious beliefs have influenced humanity, it is crucial that we take time to study and learn the history of a religious faith. The different views on major points of ideology and theology of the two largest religions in the world, Christianity and Islam, have created a big gap and affected the relationship between these two denominations.



This book describes how Judaism and Christianity affected Islam and how the Bible left a great impact on the Qur’an, the central religious text of Islam. The beautiful poetry and artfully crafted stories in the Bible and the Qur’an are also being compared. The book centers on the sacred things the Qur’an teaches, and also its importance as the main source of inspiration for hundreds of millions of people.



The author presents in a very lucid manner how the Qur’an was inspired, and analyzes dozens of books and texts in different languages including Arabic and Hebrew. He clearly compares the text of the Qur’an to other texts and influences before it. He makes linguistic comparisons and demonstrates the etymology and source of the words used in the Qur’an in a very remarkable way. The importance of Moslem holidays, the beauty of their customs and rituals, and historic inspiration are also described in a manner to make the readers relate. He concludes with the perception that true Islam is based on divine precepts made at creating a peaceful world, and dispels the impression that it is a violent nation.



This is a must read book for all concerned individuals including Moslems and Christians. Regardless of religion, the book teaches us to look at Islam and its origins from a historical and intellectual point of view. It gives light and hope that we can still see a better world where most religions can live in harmony with each other for the sake of peace preservation, despite of all the rumors of war and terrorism.

“The Qur’an and Biblical Origins: Hebrew and Aramaic Influences in Striking Similarities” was one of the titles displayed last June 23 during the 2017 American Library Association Annual Event.



“The Qur’an and Biblical Origins: Hebrew and Aramaic Influences in Striking Similarities”

Written by Asher Prosper Elkayam

Published by Xlibris

Published date April 23, 2009

Paperback price $19.99



About the author

Asher Elkayam was born and raised in Morocco to a Moroccan Jewish observant family. He has been studying the Bible since the young age of seven. He always wondered that Biblical words had more than one meaning. He also studied Arabic, Hebrew and French in Morocco. His family later moved to Israel where he became exposed to Middle Eastern and Hebrew cultures.



Mr. Elkayam speaks fluently the Moroccan Arabic dialect and is also fluent in the French and the Hebrew languages. He is fascinated with Monotheism and how it originated and spread to become the heritage of Jews, Christians, and Moslems. The object of his life-long project is the striking similarities between Judeo-Christian religions and Islam. He is an active member of a conservative Hebrew congregation for nearly 35 years.