Author Shares The Perfect Intellectual Gift For Kids

“Already A Writer At Six Or Sixteen” is a wonderful book written by Dr. Theresa M. Sull. It is a very interactive and helpful book which both children and young adults will love. The content of the book ranges from insights, guides and helpful tips to interactive activities which will keep the readers interested and occupied. The author shares to the readers how children and young adults feel and act during certain stages of their growth, and how these can be maximized for their benefits. One of the best examples of the activities found in the book is cooking. You see, cooking has an inherent logical order which one can teach to kids in order for them learn how to deal with organizational problems.



“Already A Writer At Six Or Sixteen” is very well-written and is very reader-friendly. The usage of simple words and thoughts give the readers the comfort of understanding what they are reading. This interactive book is highly recommended to kids and young adults. It will be a great help for their reading, comprehensive and organizational skills at such a young age. This is the perfect gift for kids.



“Already A Writer At Six Or Sixteen” will soon be displayed at the 2017 American Library Association Annual, which will be on June 23, 2017. Grab a copy for your kids now and see you at said date!



“Already A Writer At Six Or Sixteen”

Written by Theresa M. Sull

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date February 6, 2012



About the author

Theresa Sull achieved her doctorate in Educational Psychology from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, not far from her home on the Eno River. She earned a master’s degree in Teaching Young Children with Special Needs at Wheelock College in Boston, and holds undergraduate degrees from the State University at New Paltz, NY in English and Day Care Administration. A career educator, Theresa taught young children, college students, parents, and directors of private schools and child care programs. She has published over twenty articles and two books on children’s development, communication, and literacy. She considers herself a bridge between theory and research and the places where children live and learn. Dr. Sull taught in both preschool and colleges, and consulted to families and other teachers. Currently, Dr. Sull enjoys the bird activity on her backyard deck as she reads, writes, edits or knits. Readers can contact Dr. Sull by email at tsull@nc.rr.com .