Author Shares Personal Account on His Life as an Italian Immigrant

The book “American Bread: My First Twenty Years in America,” tells the story of Alfred DiGiacomo, who belongs to an Italian immigrant family in the early twentieth century. In his personal account, he shares the struggle of immigrants during the period. His story brings us back to a small village in southern Italy called Giorgio, Albanese, which is the birthplace of his parents, and gives us a glimpse of life within their village.

The author depicts a very moving story about his father’s (Francesco) journey to America, his journey to America, his service in World War I and his return visit to Italy where he met and married his wife. Mr. DiGiacomo also describes his everyday life, his schooling, work, and activities, while growing up as an Italian American in the small close-knit town.

The autobiography is very helpful in showing the readers or giving them the idea what the situation of the twentieth century immigrants was. Such an insightful personal account from the author is very helpful in letting the readers understand. “American Bread: My First Twenty Years in America” is very well-written and is a brilliant addition to one’s must-have collection.

About the author

Alfred DiGiacomo was born in Huntington NY in 1922 of Italian immigrants. He enlisted in the US Army in November 1942; he was trained as a telephone switchboard operator and served for three years. Two of which were in Europe with the 926 Signal Bn. The unit provided communication for the 9th Tactical Air Command from Normandy to Wiemar Germany. The 9th TAC provide fighter bomber support to the first US Army. After his retirement, he wrote “A Soldier’s Diary.”