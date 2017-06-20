New Construction and Breathing Elevated Levels of VOCs

Building occupants breathing concentrated levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and the potential health effects of these exposures have garnered increased attention from indoor environmental advocates in recent years. Just this past March, the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) published the white paper, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Criteria for New Construction. The document reviews indoor air quality (IAQ) issues as they relate to green building standards and VOC concentration limits.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) describes VOCs as organic chemical compounds whose composition makes it possible for them to evaporate under normal indoor atmospheric conditions of temperature and pressure. New construction and recently renovated buildings typically have strong odors due to VOCs off-gassing from new building materials, finishes and furnishings. These off-gassing materials often include treated or engineered wood products, carpets, flooring, cabinets, paints, stains, varnishes, caulking, adhesives and other substances. A few examples of VOCs include formaldehyde, toluene and acetone.

VOC levels in new or recently renovated buildings will typically decrease over time, but just how long it takes depends on a number of factors. However, VOCs can also be reintroduced into the indoor environment from the use of some common products. These include many cleaning supplies, air fresheners, pesticides and aerosol sprays.

“It’s quite common for someone walking into a newly constructed or recently renovated home or building to comment about the new smell,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “While this new smell is pleasant to some, and may invoke feelings of a clean and fresh indoor environment, quite often it actually means the person is being exposed to high levels of VOCs.”

