Tesco Ups Quality Stakes with New Low Alcohol Wines

For the first time shoppers will be able to buy wines in stores across the country that are nearly alcohol free, less than 0.5%, and are virtually indistinguishable in terms of taste from their alcoholic counterparts.

The new range, which is exclusive to Tesco, includes three customer favourites - Cabernet Tempranillo, Grenacha-Rosé and a Sauvignon Blanc.

They have been developed in partnership with leading international wine producers Felix Solis, and use a new innovative spinning cone technique that gently removes the alcohol, without sacrificing the aroma, quality and flavour profile of the wine.

Until now most non-alcoholic wines have been fermented until they reach the point where they are about to turn alcoholic, so the liquid never actually becomes wine, or have the alcohol removed to be replaced with a number of sugars and artificial flavours to bring back the flavours lost through the process.

Tesco’s Master of Wine James Davis said:

“With the consumption of alcohol in the UK down by 18 per cent over the last decade, we’re seeing an increasing numbers of customers who want to enjoy the social aspect of having a drink, and are looking for a quality wine drinking experience, but without the alcohol.”

“In recent years we’ve seen improvements in the quality and range of low and no alcohol ciders and beers, which have put wine firmly in the shade.”

“This is the first wine range of its kind sold by a supermarket, which offers customers a real comparable alternative to popular varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache rose and Sauvignon Blanc, without any compromise on taste.”

The wines will be available in over 700 stores across the country and online and will be priced at £3.00. All three of the low-alcohol wines contain less than 0.5% alcohol.

In March Tesco became the first supermarket to bring together its entire range of alcohol free, or less than 0.5% ABV beers, wines and spirits in one place in stores across the UK.

Tesco Low Alcohol Sauvignon Blanc £3.00 (75cl). This light and citrusy Sauvignon Blanc is perfect with seafood and fish.

Tesco Low Alcohol Cabernet Tempranillo £3.00 (75cl). Expertly ripened, this medium red is spicy and smooth and great with cold meats and cheeses.

Tesco Low Alcohol Garnacha-Rosé £3.00 (75cl). Grown under the intense Spanish sun, the Garnacha grape is full of fragrant raspberry and strawberry flavours, making this rosé a sophisticated alternative to soft drinks. Enjoy chilled on its own, or with seafood.

Felix Solis is a family owned Spanish company devoted to the production of quality wines, and sangria in Valdepenas and La Mancha.