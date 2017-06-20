Jake’s Moving And Storage Now Provides New Customer Testimonials On The Company Website

Based in Potomac, Maryland, Jake’s Moving And Storage has announced the recent addition of an updated moving customer testimonials section to the company website. According to company management, the addition of this new information is part of a companywide effort to provide transparent information with the goal of continuously increasing overall customer satisfaction.



The updated customer testimonials include reviews of customer’s experiences with a variety of moving services provided by Jake’s. These reviews include stories about:



- Packing and unpacking services

- Heavy item moving

- Last minute moves

- Storage solutions

- Providing packing supplies



One customer noted that; “After moving all of my items out of my apartment, they even cleaned up! I was not expecting that.”



Another customer stated; “It was a long day made shorter through teamwork. The cost was on budget and consistent with their quote with no unexpected charges. Days later, once I had a chance to open and go through most all of the boxes, I was impressed with the thoroughness and care they took when packing and boxing. Absolutely nothing was damaged, stolen, or dirty or wet (even though it was raining towards the end of the move).”



About the company: Jake’s Moving and Storage is a family owned and operated business providing a complete range of residential and commercial moving services, as well as storage and junk removal options to customers throughout the Maryland, DC, and Virginia areas. Customers can expect upfront prices and Jake’s is a fully licensed moving company. More information is available on the company website: https://jakesmoving.com/



