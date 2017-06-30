Author Describes the Wonderful Life She Had

In life, there are experiences that taught us a lot of things. Some of them are learned along our journey. One of this is love. Love, as defined by wikipedia.org “is a strong feeling of affection towards an individual”, is a wonderful thing that every human being must have. This cannot be bought and can even be given to anyone without any qualifications required. We can’t even dictate our hearts whom to love. This is clearly depicted in the book entitled “Surrounded by Love” written by Meva J. Scarff under the publication of AuthorHouse. In this book, the author narrated her life as she grew up in her hometown receiving a big abundance of love from the people around her, and also gave a background of her family, whom she grew up with. The author also detailed the happenings of her marriage life, work as a teacher, and how he raised her children.



This is a simple yet inspiring and enjoyable book since it tackled the simplicity of the author’s life and how she felt and received lots of love from the people surrounding her. This book also reminded us how wonderful and enjoyable life is if we only know how to appreciate every little and simple thing, and be contented of what we have.



“Surrounded by Love” is a book that is highly recommended to readers of all ages as it shares a different perspective in life and how love could be a great factor in everyone’s lives. This will not create boredom while reading as there are pictures or photos included in the book that you can browse.



The book “Surrounded by Love” written by Meva J. Scarff has been displayed at the 2017 American Library Association Annual which was held last June 23, 2017.



Surrounded by Love

Written by Meva J. Scarff

Published by AuthorHouse

Publication Date December 4, 2014

Paperback Price $19.95



About the Author

The author, Meva J. Scarff, 81 years old, is from Clarksburg, West Virginia. She worked as a teacher for 30 years after working various jobs. The book “Surrounded by Love” contains her life full of love and happiness spent on farms in her hometown.