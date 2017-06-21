Author Describes the Wonderful Life She Had

In life, there are experiences that taught us a lot of things. Some of it are learned along our journey. One of this is love. Love – a strong feeling of affection or fondness towards an individual or person – is a wonderful thing that every human being must have. This cannot be bought and can even be given to anyone without any qualifications required. We can’t even dictate our hearts whom to love. This is clearly depicted in the book entitled “Surrounded by Love” written by Meva J. Scarff under the publication of AuthorHouse. In this book, the author narrates her life as she grew up in her hometown receiving a big abundance of love from the people around her, and also gives a background of her family. The author also details her marriage life, work as a teacher, and how he raised her children.



This is a simple yet inspiring and enjoyable book since it tackles the simplicity of the author’s life and how she felt and received lots of love from the people surrounding her. This book also reminds us how wonderful and enjoyable life is if we only know how to appreciate every little and simple thing and be contented of what we have.

“Surrounded by Love” is a book that is highly recommended to readers of all ages as it shares a different perspective in life and shares how love could be a great factor in everyone’s lives. This will not create boredom as there are pictures or photos included in the book.



The book “Surrounded by Love” written by Meva J. Scarff will soon be displayed at the 2017 American Library Association Annual which will be held on June 23, 2017. See you on the said date and don’t miss the chance to grab a copy of this inspiring book!



Surrounded by Love

Written by Meva J. Scarff

Published by AuthorHouse

Publication Date December 4, 2014

Paperback Price $19.95



About the Author

The author, Meva J. Scarff, 81 years old, is from Clarksburg, West Virginia. She was working as a teacher for 30 years after working various jobs. The book “Surrounded by Love” contains her life full of love and happiness spent on farms in her hometown.