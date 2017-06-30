Locals Draw a Thumbs-Up Over the Meticulous Historical Account in the Latest Book

Written without pretention, the author recalls the names of townships, and families, now gone.

The author still resides in the area where Mary Jane’s family lives. He tells of stories as told to him under the apple trees. This particular story about Mary Jane has haunted him and he knew that he needed to share her journal to the world.

Set in the middle of the Civil War, this little historical novel is based on a story still known and familiar to many people of Monroe County, West Virginia. It begins by simply laying out rural life in the 1860s in a county bordering the state of Virginia along the Alleghany Mountains. An “easy read” regarding loyalty to Virginia and neighbors that were being torn apart by the struggle of this civil war. Written without pretention, the author recalls the names of townships, and families, now gone. The book encourages history buffs and locals to read more about this historical time in our country.

A story of courage and character that will teach our younger generation the Christian principles that has made America great.

Mary Jane’s War: A Civil War Novel Based on a True Story makes for a fitting historical companion for any student or as a reference for history or literature classes. Readers took great delight as it was one of the books given the spotlight at the 2017 American Library Association Annual last June 23, 2017.

Mary Jane’s War: A Civil War Novel Based on a True Story

Written by: Joe B. Roles

Published by: Infinity Publishing

Published date: May 5, 2016

Paperback price: $10.95



About the author

Joe Roles was born in Union, West Virginia, in the boyhood home of Lt. Col. Andrew S. Rowan, a Monroe County hero. At the age of three his father moved the family to Salt Sulphur Springs where he was raised. He graduated from Union High School in the class of 1951 and then graduated from Concord College. He married Sue Caldwell, a graduate of UHS and later became a teacher at Union High School. He is the father of two daughters.

In 2002, Joe wrote the book “Mary Jane’s War”: A Civil War novel based on a true story.