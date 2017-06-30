A 6-Year Old Girl Recalls Her Survival in World War II

Where is home? How a Childhood in East Germany during World War II Shaped My Adult Life.

World War II interrupted Anneros Valensi’s childhood. She was just six years old when the war broke out. In this book, she shares how she and her family survived the ordeal of World War II.

War is waged by only a few men, but actually fought and felt by many more.

The author effectively relays the agony a young child would experience during war. She gives an inside look at her life, an actual account and a different perspective of what life was like behind the “enemy” lines as a child. She chronicles her childhood filled with fear and uncertainty of growing up in a war-torn country to her young adulthood filled with pride and achievement.

She wants the readers to be aware and conscious about the true meaning of war and emphasized the involvement of people during the war and how they fell as victims. Regardless of race, culture and religion, it is very important to respect one another.

The story also tells the challenges the family encountered, and the long-term effects on their psyches. She reiterated the importance of overcoming personal hardship with perseverance and inner strength. This is not just a story of war, but also of overcoming the insecurity and fear one feels after harrowing circumstances in life.

They triumphed and championed the war through their undying love, courage and bravery. They stood firm and never let go of the hope and dream that they will be free someday.



Where is Home? How a Childhood in East Germany during World War II Shaped My Adult Life was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 American Library Association Annual last June 23, 2017.



Where is Home? How a Childhood in East Germany during World War II Shaped My Adult Life

Written by: Anneros Valensi

Published by: Abbott Press

Published date: November 27, 2013

Paperback price: $11.99



About the author

Anneros Valensi was born in Falkenau, Silesia, East Germany, in 1938. In 1945, she was evicted and lived in West Germany. Valensi became a registered nurse and moved to London, England, in 1961 and then to the United States in 1966. She has two children and three grandchildren and currently lives in New York.