Infinx to Unveil Updated iBridge 3.0 Patient Access Solution at HFMA ANI 2017

Infinx, a provider of advanced revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for healthcare practices, today announced that the newest update of iBridge, the company’s cloud-based patient access platform, will be formally unveiled during their appearance at the upcoming ANI 2017 conference of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), June 25-28 in Orlando, Florida.

iBridge delivers rapid patient insurance verification and speedy, hassle-free preauthorizations, in as little as 20 minutes for top-priority ‘STAT’ cases. Already providing over 3,000 preauthorizations daily, iBridge healthcare clients across the U.S. have experienced administrative efficiency of their practices boosted by as much as 52 percent. iBridge lowers in-house overhead expenses to dramatically reduce average per-patient transaction costs.

iBridge 3.0 builds upon this successful foundation with new enhancements designed to deliver an even more robust preauthorization process, including:

A refined user-friendly dashboard interface, enabling at-a-glance patient statuses and data analysis.

A user-specific workflow display, to filter relevant data and prevent unnecessary “information overload” for end users.

Improved ‘smart queue’ algorithms to prioritize patient care by procedure, appointment level and payor authorization status.

Medical necessity and fraud protection analytics to ensure physicians remain safely within all regulatory compliance.

An expanded patient pay estimate feature, automatically generating convenient payment plans at the time of care, with tabulated collection histories to dramatically reduce the possibility of costly patient defaults.

“As more and more customers have come to rely on iBridge for efficient, centralized patient access, this has enabled us to receive invaluable feedback on how we could make it even better, across every medical specialty,” said Hiren Kulkarni, CEO of Infinx. “Our product development team has put a great deal of effort into the multiple noteworthy upgrades in iBridge 3.0, and HFMA represents the perfect opportunity to introduce it directly to the healthcare financial management marketplace.”

A new Infinx video outlining iBridge's patient access advantages can be viewed at https://www.infinxinc.com/introduction-to-ibridge/ .

