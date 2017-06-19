Award-Winning FX Charting & Analytics App Trade Interceptor Launches Demo Trading

Trade Interceptor, a leading charting and analytics mobile app that was recently acquired by ThinkMarkets®, has announced the launch of demo-trading capabilities on the app.

Users will now be able to execute their trading strategies in a ‘practice’ trading environment thus allowing them to continuously build and refine their trading ideas and strategies without facing costs or risks involved in a live-trading-environment.

Trade Interceptor is one of the most searched-for, independent and established charting and analytics app available on Android and iOS operating systems, offering users the ability to carry out a range of technical analysis using its vast library of indicators and oscillators. In addition, the ergonomically designed app has advanced touch-chart-management giving users complete flexibility in viewing, sizing and configuring the charts.

Users of the app will benefit from demo-trading capabilities for the first time since the launch of the app, a feature that has been constantly requested by the apps’ global user-base.

Nauman Anees, Co-founder and CEO of ThinkMarkets® commented: “Mobile is fast-becoming a core aspect of the Group’s business strategy and hence through the ThinkTrader mobile-app, and now Trade Interceptor, we are expanding our ‘Mobile First’ strategy to become the world’s largest mobile broker.”

Trade Interceptor is used by thousands of traders from across the globe and through the new partnership with ThinkMarkets®, the app will be undergoing a series of upgrades and developments to cater to the needs of users with regional language requirements, coupled with a diversified product offering, including; CFD equities, bonds and Options on top of the current market range of FX, indices, commodities and precious metals.

“The launch of demo trading on Trade Interceptor is only the first of several developments that we have planned to enhance the mobile-app. We will reveal more details in due time,” added Mr Anees.



Trade Interceptor is one of the fastest-growing mobile finance-technology (fintech) firms. The app has been downloaded over half-a-million times to-date and is ranked in the top three on app stores (including iOS, Android, Windows Mobile, Amazon’s FireOS and Blackberry) around the world.

This growth has been achieved organically, without any marketing and advertising spend, and is testament to the product’s capabilities. These include robust charting functionalities, previously available only on powerful desktop platforms.

Faizan Anees, Co-founder & Managing Director said: “We have received excellent feedback from users on the advanced functionality and capabilities of the app and our vision is to complement these to offer a truly dynamic and sophisticate platform for charting and analytics.”

The app offers triple the number of chart-types and indicators available on other retail brokers’ apps. It was also the first to create server-side trading alerts – saving traders’ battery life as they don’t need to keep the app open to receive notifications.