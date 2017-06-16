Inside Attorney Kelley Durham’s Recent Publication in the Personal Injury Law Field

Personal Injury Lawyer Kelley Durham of K Durham Law PLLC has published her first piece of literature on her area of focus in May of 2017. She titled her book “Personal Injury: Introduction to Arizona Personal Injury Claims,” and has provided readers with helpful information on each step of the personal injury claims process – namely, auto accidents.

This informational-style guide addresses many common concerns that individuals might have when they are faced with the possibility of needing to file a personal injury claim. Such questions include, how long does the claims process take?; how should I get started?; should I talk to the insurance companies on my own? The author answers these questions and more in an easy-to-follow manner.

The book also touches on common misconceptions that people have about auto accident claims, as well as the top mistakes that people make who are in the unfortunate situation of dealing with the aftermath of a car crash through no fault of their own.

When asked what Attorney Kelley Durham hoped for readers to retain from reading her new book, she responded with: “I hope readers will gain a general overview of a personal injury claim as well as the process that must be followed when making a claim. Most importantly, I hope readers will understand the importance of hiring a knowledgeable attorney from the outset.”

The experienced personal injury attorney also went on to explain why she chose to get into this practice area over other types of law, and commented: “I have always been passionate about helping people. This area of law allows me the opportunity to advocate for people or families who were injured through no fault of their own.”

If you are in a position where you have been in an accident and may need to file a personal injury claim, reading a copy of “Personal Injury: Introduction to Arizona Personal Injury Claims” may help to ease the uncertainties and anxieties that you are likely feeling. The book is available as a free download on Attorney Durham’s website at www.kndlegal.com

About K Durham Law PLLC

At K Durham Law PLLC, your best interests are our top priority every day. For accident victims and their families, we offer engaged support in obtaining medical care and maximum available compensation. After a car or truck accident, motorcycle accident, serious fall or other adverse event, we are here to help you restore your well-being and financial state. To request a free consultation with an attentive, skilled personal injury lawyer ready to help you take action and guide you through the legal system, contact me today at (480) 832-8463