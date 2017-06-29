A Young Boy’s Real Life Story of Perseverance and His Life in “His” Africa

The book retells the real life story of a young boy who, through courage and perseverance, has overcome adversities and difficulties even in his young age. Being diagnosed with a lot of sickness early on his life and living in poverty, through endurance and persistence, he was able to survive such hardships, able to finish school, and eventually enlist into the military and become an engineer. The life lessons he has learned through his life’s journey were taken by heart and are sure to be appreciated by the readers.

Upon reading the book and going through all accounts of his hardships and victories, readers will be able to relate to his stories, cry in this misery and celebrate in his victory. And as the book tells about his new beginning in East Africa, the story was able to take the readers with him in his adventures in map making in Africa. His accounts of the events give a mental picture of the beauty and rawness of Africa and the technology, all these even before the emergence of GPS and satellite data.

The book is a personal memoir and will give surely inspiration to those looking for some. His hardships, disappoints, victories and adventures will definitely feel like a roller coaster ride of emotions to the readers. With a key message of perseverance and hope, the story gives tells us that there is indeed light at the end of the dark tunnel and gives us a happy account of the events that have occurred during his stay in Africa and how his work has established a great impact in international boundaries between countries.

My Africa: My African Story by Francis O’Hare is one of the many phenomenal reads, featured during the 2017 American Library Association Annual last June 23, 2017. Don’t miss the chance to read such a great find!



My Africa: My African Story

Written by: Francis O’Hare

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: Aug 17, 2015

Paperback price: $ 16.95

About the Author

Francis O’Hare was born in the North of England of Irish parents, in 1970. O’Hare’s reading encompassed much more poetry. O’Hare shared a joint volume of poetry, Outside the Walls, with Frank Sewell in 1997. His first publication was in the Poetry Introductions series in 2004. His first full collection, Falling into An O, was published in 2007. In 2009 he published a sequence of sonnets in pamphlet form, entitled Alphaville. He published his second collection, Somewhere Else, in 2011. In the same year, he also published a collection in America, entitled Home and Other Elsewheres.