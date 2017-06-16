Living in Different Shoes in Thirty-Three Short Stories

In this fast-paced world, author and retired superintendent Carlos V. Cornejo offers a short story collection to take the edge off modern living. The book, 33 Short Stories in a Nutshell, explores the many flavors of life through the eyes of strangers, ordinary and extraordinary.



Getting to know people, learning about their background, character, and culture, is one of his greatest interests. In 33 Short Stories in a Nutshell, Cornejo shows his expanded understanding of human nature from his interactions with a variety of people through a colorful array of characters. Readers can catch a glimpse of the diverse world the author sees through the eyes of a fun-loving, willful young girl; a penny-pinching, practical man who lives on a boat; a senior who discovers a new love; an ostentatious heiress; and several others.



Through taking a glimpse of the lives of others, Cornejo hopes readers can “briefly escape from personal responsibility or tasks” and “invite new thoughts, ideas, and insights in our busy lives.”



For more information about the book, visit www.carlosvcornejobooks.com.





33 Short Stories in a Nutshell

Written by Carlos V. Cornejo

Paperback | $12.50

Kindle | $2.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Carlos V. Cornejo was a secondary teacher before becoming the superintendent of the San Francisco School District. He has over forty years of experience in the field of education. Before his educational career, Carlos had enlisted in the US Marines and was one of the soldier who fought in the Korean War. Now retired, he devotes most of his time pursuing his other interests, including interacting with various people of different cultures, writing, and gardening. Carlos has published two other books: Different Coins in the Fountain Volume I and Different Coins in the Fountain Volume II.