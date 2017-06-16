Dangerous Crime Lords, Ancient Mayan Gods Await Shaman Archeologist

Pilot, mathematician, and author Marjorie Bicknell Johnson unleashes adventure-seeking, talisman-wielding Chanla Pesh to Guatemala to search for a lost ancient treasure in her novel, “Lost Jade of the Maya.”



An enthusiast of ancient civilizations, Johnson brings readers into the Mayan culture through Chanla Pesh’s encounters with Guatemalan crime lords and vicious Mayan gods. Pesh, who is an archeologist but is also a shaman who descended from a line of kings, embarks on a quest to find the lost Mayan jade with the help of her shaman’s talisman. When her path crosses with the gods of Mayan underworld, she discovers that she has uncovered a danger far more menacing than the deep excavations of the Mayan ruins.





“Lost Jade of the Maya”

Written by Marjorie Bicknell Johnson

Paperback | $21.95

Kindle | $4.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Marjorie Bicknell Johnson, who is passionate about ancient civilizations, has made various trips to Yucatán and Guatemala to visit the Mayan ruins and know the locals of the areas. “Lost Jade of the Maya” is her third novel, following “Jaguar Princess” and “Bird Watcher.” She has also published short stories in several anthologies.



Johnson is a mathematician who specializes in Fibonacci numbers and is also a pilot who owns a small aircraft. She lives with her husband Frank in Northern California.



More information about the author and her work is available on her website, www.lostjadeofthemaya.com.



