EMLab P&K Irvine Lab Expands Services, Providing Accredited Lead Testing

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, announces the expansion of services in its lab in Irvine, CA for Lead testing, including wipe, paint chip and bulk Lead samples, using flame atomic absorption spectrometry (Flame AA) Lead analysis. EMLab P&K’s lead analysis service is available to clients across the United States. In addition to this, TestAmerica’s Phoenix location provides testing for lead using inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES).



“We are excited to support our clients with Flame AA Lead analysis at our Irvine laboratory. Now clients in Irvine and nationally will benefit from reviewing Lead analysis results in our best-in-class QA/QC system - available through LabServe, our proprietary, state-of-the-art data management system,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “EMLab P&K is committed to high quality and meets or exceeds the most stringent guidelines. Our clients continue to be confident in the data we produce because our automated QA/QC systems are the best in the industry.”



EMLab P&K’s clients can now send Lead samples (wipe samples must meet ASTM E1792 criteria) to the Irvine lab for analysis. EMLab P&K’s Irvine lab is located at: 17461 Derian Ave #100, Irvine, CA 92614. For more information about the Irvine lab’s analytical services, please contact Scott Martinez, Regional Account Manager, at (855) 444-0647.



AIHA-LAP, LLC provides unbiased third-party review of quality performance by laboratories through a strict and rigorous series of policies, proficiency test samples and assessments. AIHA-LAP, LLC accreditation represents a laboratory’s proven ability to meet or exceed international standards provided by AIHA-LAP, LLC. The accreditation programs meet international program requirements (ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation) as part of AIHA-LAP, LLC’s Environmental Lead Laboratory Accreditation Program.



The Environmental Lead Laboratory Accreditation Program (ELLAP), recognized by the EPA National Lead Laboratory Accreditation Program (NLLAP), accredits laboratories performing analysis of lead in environmental samples including paint, soil, dust wipes, composited wipes and air. When a laboratory is accredited by AIHA-LAP, LLC, it becomes part of an elite group of laboratories achieving and maintaining a high level of professional performance. The Irvine’s lead laboratory’s AIHA certificate of accreditation and scope of accreditation can be viewed on EMLab P&K’s website at: https://www.emlab.com/app/services/Quality.po



About EMLab P&K

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company, is the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America with over 60 service and drop-off locations across the United States. EMLab P&K specializes in analyzing air and surface samples to identify mold, bacteria, asbestos and allergens. EMLab P&K also offers USP 797 testing, PCR testing, radon analysis, and materials testing. EMLab P&K has an extensive list of accreditations and certifications from leading organizations and government agencies including: AIHA-LAP, LLC, NVLAP, CA-ELAP, Texas DSHS and other state licensing and certification programs. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.emlab.com or call 866-888-6653.