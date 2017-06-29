Christmas Story by Mary Fancher Inspires Children to Unleash the Power of Their Imagination

“Crystal’s Christmas Tree Hunt” tells a story of how eager and excited a child named Crystal is about the coming of the Christmas season. Her experience of Christmas this time would be completely different. Together with her mother, she has the chance to go to a Christmas tree farm where they will buy their Christmas tree. The excitement of being able to help choose and cut their own Christmas tree from a farm full of pine trees begins wonderful thoughts of how fun designing and decorating a Christmas tree would be. A child’s excitement during the Christmas season is definitely immeasurable.



The story is perfect for enhancing a child’s creativity and imagination. Every child can discover fun and excitement during their Christmas tree hunt experience.



“Crystal’s Christmas Tree Hunt” was one of the titles displayed in 2017 American Library Association Annual last June 23, 2017.



Crystal’s Christmas Tree Hunt

Written by: Mary Fancher

Published by: Dog Ear Publishing

Published Date: Nov. 18, 2010

Paperback Price: $9.95





About the Author

Mary Bockin Fancher spent her childhood in Yardley, Pennsylvania, where all of her dreams, imagination and creativity began. Having worked with children for many years, she is now enjoying retirement in San Ramon, California, where she is working on her next book