David Lerner Associates 26th Annual Long Island Police Appreciation Run

The 26th Annual David Lerner Associates Long Island Police Appreciation Run was held on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, New York. David Lerner Associates presented a check in the amount of $15,000 to the Greater Long Island Running Club, which was used to help organize the event. All proceeds raised by the run go toward the Police Crisis Fund, which provides assistance to Nassau and Suffolk County law enforcement officers and their families in times of crisis.

“The David Lerner Associates Police Appreciation Run has become a celebrated Long Island tradition and provides invaluable support for the local police officers who serve our communities,” said John Dempsey, president of David Lerner Associates. “The Police Crisis Fund is a great cause, and one that our staff is passionate about enhancing. This is the twenty sixth year we are sponsoring this event, and we’re thrilled with the participation and excitement it generates each year. We thank everyone who came out June 8 – whether to run or just to show support for Long Island’s police officers.”

David Lerner Associates has contributed approximately $350,000 to the David Lerner Associates Police Appreciation Run since its inception in 1991.

To make a donation to the Police Crisis Fund, send checks payable to the “GLIRC Police Crisis Fund” and mail to: The Greater Long Island Running Club, 101 Dupont Street, Suite 24, Plainview, NY 11803.

David Lerner Associates was founded in 1976 and is a privately-held investment company. David Lerner Associates is headquartered in Syosset, New York and has branch offices in Boca Raton, Florida; Teaneck, New Jersey; Lawrenceville, New Jersey; White Plains, New York; and Westport, Connecticut.