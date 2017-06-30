Astrologer Helps Readers to Draw Strength from within the System

Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will. Author Kathy Kerston playfully but powerfully depicted in this book how a person can fully manipulate or control destiny.



She discussed about planetary system and energies which are instrumental in making our destinies and encouraged us to let go of limiting thoughts and attitudes and take back control of our lives.



She described each planet in the system and provided an idea on how to employ their energies and how best to make them work for us. She said that by reading her book, we must come to a realization that we are on a journey to self-awakening. We are holding a powerful tool that will help us take charge and make changes in our lives.



All of the planets have their own distinct powers. What is important is, to learn what powers they possess and how those traits can be used to benefit us. She highly recommended using the power which we were endowed to do good in our lives and in the lives of others. Just as were created in the image and likeness of God, by taking control of our lives, we are honoring not just ourselves, but also our maker.



It is mandatory to understand that there are metaphysical laws in this world, just as there are physical laws. If we profess with absolute conviction that abundance will flow to us in a positive manner, surely we are now ready for abundance in our lives. By proclaiming and claiming it, we are not stopping the energies of caution, but directing them in a positive manner.



It is very rewarding indeed to improve ourselves and stand as witnesses to the positive effect in every aspect of our lives.



Balancing Your Orbit

Written by: Kathy Kerston

Published by:iUniverseBooks

Published date: September 27, 2008

Paperback price: $10.94



About the author

Kathy Kerston has been a practicing astrologer for over thirty-five years and the director of The Institute for Spiritual Development (www.isd-sparta.org) for over twenty years. She teaches workshops on astrology, the Emotional Freedom Technique, and the laws of manifestation. She also operates an international practice, serving clients across the country and around the world.