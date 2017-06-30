Controversial Book Explores “Christianity without God”

Maguire’s approach to the Hebrew Bible is literary, seeing, for example, in the Exodus myth a poetic rendering of a moral and political exodus from the one percent rule of Egypt to the sharing, poverty ending, peace-pursuing model of Sinai. According to Maguire, it was intellectual integrity that urged him to write this book. The guiding maxim of his intellectual journey, from being a Catholic priest and still teaching in a Catholic university, has been to follow the truth wherever it beckons.



His approach on Christianity may be shocking for conservatives and traditionalists. But for others, as Temple University professor of religion and ethics writes: “This book is a kind of homecoming. Someone, at last, has had the courage to write what so many of us have been thinking.”



“CHRISTIANITY WITHOUT GOD: Moving beyond the Dogmas and Retrieving the Epic Moral Narrative” was displayed at the recently concluded 2017 American Library Association Annual held last June 23, 2017.

Written by: Daniel C Maguire

Published by: SUNY Press

Published date: 2014

Paperback price: $24.95

About the author

Daniel C. Maguire is Professor of Ethics at Marquette University and the author or editor of many books, including “Sacred Choices: The Right to Contraception and Abortion in Ten World Religions” (Fortress Press)



Professor Maguire was listed in Ms. Magazine’s Tenth Anniversary issue as "one of the forty male heroes of the past decade, men who took chances and made a difference.”