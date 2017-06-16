Marquette Prof Argues for a Revolutionary and Atheistic Christianity

In this book, Daniel Maguire defends both atheism and the neglected positive insights into human reality contained in both Judaism and Christianity.

A century of scholarly research proves that the dogmatic triad of personal god, incarnate savior, and continued living after death are insupportable hypotheses and a distraction from the brilliant insights into human nature housed in the traditions of both Judaism and Christianity.



As Katha Pollitt says of the book: “With immense learning and considerable charm, Daniel Maguire evokes a Christianity freed from dogma, literalism, self-righteousness, and terror. Believers and skeptics alike can delight in what’s left: poetry, morality, a sense of awe and wonder. In a word, humanity.”



Finally, someone has had the courage and standing to recover the lost beauty of an earth-loving Christianity that for many centuries lay beneath dry creeds and ungrounded and poisonous myths of sacralized violence.

“CHRISTIANITY WITHOUT GOD: Moving beyond the Dogmas and Retrieving the Epic Moral Narrative” will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 American Library Association Annual on June 23, 2017.



“CHRISTIANITY WITHOUT GOD: Moving beyond the Dogmas and Retrieving the Epic Moral Narrative”

Written by: Daniel C Maguire

Published by: SUNY Press

Published date: 2014

Paperback price: $24.95

About the author

Daniel C. Maguire is Professor of Ethics at Marquette University and the author or editor of many books, including “Sacred Choices: The Right to Conntraception and Abortion in Ten World Religions” (Fortress Press).

Daniel Maguire combines solid scholarship with the fight for social justice. He was listed in Ms. Magazine’s Tenth Anniversary issue as "one of the forty male heroes of the past decade, men who took chances and made a difference.”