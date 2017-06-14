Pasadena Realtor, Steven Galindo, Publishes Video From The 10TH Annual Concorso Ferrari Show

Steven Galindo, a Pasadena-based local real estate agent with over 20-years of experience helping families to buy and sell their homes in the greater Los Angeles region, this week released his latest informational YouTube video on his trip to this year’s 10th Annual Concorso Ferrari Show held in Pasadena, California this past April 23.



A daylong event that showcased the finest vintage and contemporary Ferrari’s from around the world in Old Town Pasadena, Galindo was present to interview Ferrari owners while Michael “Mr. Pasadena” Calderon spoke to the local restaurant and boutiqe owners. Additionally, he speaks of Enzo Ferrari’s love of cars, how he got started in auto production, and about his life.



“This is an annual tradition, now in its 10th year, that provides the community of Pasadena with unmatched access to the pristine craftsmanship and beauty that goes into the creation and preservation of these world-class vehicles,” said Galindo. “I was fortunate enough to spend my time at the event with Mr. Pasadena, and we thoroughly enjoyed learning more about the work that goes into the restoration of these limited-edition Ferrari’s.”



The event took place on Colorado Boulevard in Old Pasadena, showcasing over 140 Ferrari’s that ranged from mid-century purpose built racers to modern day exotic super cars of unmatched speed. Some are judged under Ferrari Club of America national guidelines IAC/PFA. The display took up 3 blocks on the Boulevard.



Galindo works hard to attend local community events that help him to better understand the people that comprise California’s most sought after neighborhoods.



“In order to provide my clients with the best possible service, I need to understand what exactly makes up our beautiful communities here in Southern California,” said Galindo. “This was another successful Concorso event, and I look forward to attending many more in Old Pasadena.”



For more information, or to watch the video, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qy3UIu1DcsE&feature=youtu.be.

