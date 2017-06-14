Symphony Commerce Named a 2017 Gartner Cool Vendor in Digital Commerce

June 14, 2017 – Symphony Commerce, the leading provider of Commerce as a Service (CaaS), today announced it has been named a “Cool Vendor” in Digital Commerce by Gartner. “The Cool Vendors in Digital Commerce for 2017 place a special emphasis on using data and commerce infrastructure to better understand and serve customers,” according to Gartner.



Symphony takes a unique approach to digital commerce with its highly-scalable, natively-built platform that includes all of the critical technologies brands need to launch and grow multi-channel commerce from store to door. With Symphony’s nationwide, multi-warehouse fulfillment network, brands have control over the commerce experience all the way to the customer’s doorstep, including branded packaging options and timely, cost-effective delivery. Brands running on Symphony typically see 2x higher conversion rates, save over 40 percent in shipping and fulfillment costs, and have collectively fulfilled more than 15 million units, helping them achieve significant revenue growth.



“Symphony Commerce is excited to be named as a Cool Vendor by Gartner. We believe Commerce as a Service fundamentally changes the game. By handling platform operations and providing strategic ecommerce guidance for our brand clients, they spend less time on infrastructure and more time focused on business growth,” said Ken Fine, CEO of Symphony Commerce. “We feel this recognition underscores the benefit for companies that develop compelling multi-channel commerce strategies supported by a powerful technology platform.”



About Symphony Commerce

Symphony Commerce delivers the industry’s only Commerce-as-a-Service platform, natively-built to orchestrate commerce across multi-channel storefronts, orders, inventory, and fulfillment. Built by the visionary and technical team behind Amazon’s ordering and fulfillment systems, Symphony frees brands from the burden of infrastructure management and provides the data and services they need to operate and grow their business. Learn more at www.symphonycommerce.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



