Black Author Extols the Importance of Education and Self-Sufficiency in Book

The main character of the novel is Keenan Booker who in detail described the life he has experienced. The story had a serious touch on topics dealing with the world, religions, drugs, crime and sex. He completely shows here how he was able to understand the complexities and struggles of life. As he continuously read advanced scholarly materials, he gets a broader perception about the world he lives in. It gives him a richer knowledge especially in enriching his life as he moves forward.

Included in the story was a traumatic experience with his first child and how he was able to bounce back from it. The gradual change of his life is also influenced by the difficulty of finding a career. But as time goes by, he’s now a very successful author writing topics not popular to the modern day but considered one of a kind. This book isn’t just for black males, this book crosses many culture lines while he discovers and defines the blackness of masculinity/testosterone.

The book will definitely give a positive impact on how one should perceive life’s difficulties today. It’s a complete guide for a deeper understanding of the happenings of life especially for black males.

“The Black Man’s Bible” was exhibited in 2017 American Library Association Annual last June 23, 2017. The event was a success.



“The Black Man’s Bible”

Written by: Keenan Booker

Published by: StarGate Publishing/BookBaby Print

Published Date: August 6, 2015

Paperback Price: $30



About the Author

Keenan Booker is also known as THE GOD 720. He was born in Chicago II and was raised all around the country. He has lived in Rockford, Ill, Atlanta, GA, El Paso, TX and currently resides in Las Vegas, NV. Keenan Booker is now 31 years old with 2 sons. He owns and designs the websites www.theegod720.com, www.theblackmansbible.com, www.kickedoutofheaven.com, www.melanindvds.com, and www.aliendvds.com. In addition, he independently researched Anthropology, Biology, Astrology, Law, Psychology, Sociology, World History and Theology for over 10 years.